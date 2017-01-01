DAR ES SALAAM Jan 1 Tanzanian President John
Magufuli sacked the head of the state-run electricity company on
Sunday after the firm put up tariffs, a move the president said
would stymie his plans to industrialize the east African
country.
Tanzania's energy regulator on Thursday approved a power
tariff hike of 8.53 percent by the Tanzania Electric Supply
Company (TANESCO), less than half of what the utility said it
needed to stem losses.
President Magufuli's office announced the sacking of
TANESCO's managing director Felchesmi Mramba in a statement.
Hours before the announcement of Mramba's dismissal the
president rescinded the price increase.
"It's unacceptable that while we are making plans to build
manufacturing industries and ensure more citizens have access to
electricity...someone else uses his position to increase power
tariffs," Magufuli said in a statement.
About 40 percent of Tanzania's population of around 50
million has access to electricity and the government is aiming
to push that rate up to 75 percent by 2025.
Since coming into office a year ago, Magufuli has sacked
dozens of public officials as part of an anti-corruption
campaign and a new drive to root out government inefficiency.
He appointed a lecturer at the state-run University of Dar
es Salaam, Tito Esau Mwinuka, as acting managing director of
TANESCO.
The power firm had initially sought an 18.19 percent tariff
increase to snap a loss-making trend and clear debts to
independent power producers and fuel suppliers.
The tariff hike, which would have taken effect from Jan. 1,
was approved by the Energy and Water Utilities Regulatory
Authority (EWURA).
Loss-making TANESCO has warned that its "financial capacity
will be paralysed" if the power tariff hike is not implemented.
TANESCO has been unsuccessfully seeking loans from the World
Bank, the African Development Bank (AfDB) and commercial lenders
to turn the company round.
Despite reserves of over 57 trillion cubic feet (tcf) of
natural gas, Tanzania has been facing chronic power shortages
over the past decade due its reliance on drought-prone
hydro-power dams.
