* Launches investigation into energy deals
* MPs accuse fellow lawmakers of bribery
By Fumbuka Ng'wanakilala
DODOMA, Tanzania, July 28 Tanzania disbanded a
parliamentary committee on Saturday after some of its members
were accused of corruption and potential conflict of interest
over their alleged involvement in deals with the state-run power
utility.
National Assembly speaker Anne Makinda disbanded the energy
and minerals committee, charged with overseeing the mining, oil
and gas sectors.
"I am disbanding this committee and have instructed the
parliamentary ethics and privileges committee to draft a strict
code of ethics for members of parliament," she told parliament.
Tanzania is Africa's fourth-largest gold producer and is
fast becoming an energy hub in east Africa following recent
major natural gas discoveries offshore.
Investors have long complained of graft as one of the main
reasons for the high cost of doing business in Tanzania, while
the public is losing patience with the government over the slow
pace of fighting the problem.
Lawmakers have accused some of their colleagues in the
28-member energy and minerals committee of bribery and
conducting private business deals with the state-run Tanzania
Electric Supply Company (TANESCO), whose managing director was
suspended in mid-July on allegations of embezzlement and abuse
of office.
Among other accusations raised in parliament against some
members of the committee was a claim that they received bribes
to try to defend the suspended management of TANESCO.
The speaker said she had ordered an internal investigation
into allegations that some MPs in the energy and minerals
committee had either received or solicited bribes.
She said she would disband other parliamentary committees
facing similar graft allegations and reconstitute them in an
attempt to restore public confidence in the national assembly.
Energy and Minerals Minister Sospeter Muhongo told
parliament on Saturday TANESCO's managing director William
Mhando was suspended pending an investigation into claims he
awarded a contract worth more than 880 million Tanzanian
shillings ($557,700) to a company that he jointly owned with his
wife and children.
Muhongo said the TANESCO chief, his deputy and two other
senior officers were suspended over these allegations of graft
in a contract involving the procurement of oil for a
100-megaWatt thermal power plant.
Mhando, who has denied the allegations, is being
investigated by the government's chief auditor, said the
minister.
Tanzania's energy sector has over the past five years been
hit by widespread graft allegations amid a chronic energy
shortage.
In 2008, the country's former Prime Minister Edward Lowassa
and two other ministers were forced to resign after a
parliamentary probe linked them to a scandal over a power
generation contract.