By Fumbuka Ng'wanakilala
DAR ES SALAAM, Dec 21 Tanzanian President Jakaya
Kikwete has sacked four government ministers following
accusations of abuses committed by security forces during a huge
operation against wildlife poaching.
The dismissals, which did not affect the key finance and
energy portfolios, come after reports of arbitrary murder, rape,
torture and extortion of innocent civilians by members of the
anti-poaching crackdown dubbed "Operesheni Tokomeza" ("Operation
Destroy").
Kikwete dismissed Defence Minister Shamsi Vuai Nahodha, Home
Affairs Minister Emmanuel Nchimbi, Tourism and Natural Resources
Minister Khamis Kagasheki and Livestock Development Minister
David Mathayo.
"The president has agreed to nullify the appointments of all
four ministers," Prime Minister Mizengo Pinda announced in
parliament late on Friday to applause from lawmakers.
"The anti-poaching operation had good intentions, but the
reported murders, rapes and brutality are totally unacceptable."
The dismissals come after a parliamentary inquiry uncovered
the murder of 13 civilians, arrests of over 1,000 people and
other abuses by members of the operation, which included
soldiers, policemen, game rangers and forestry officers.
Kikwete sacked six ministers last year, including holders of
the finance and energy portfolios, due to growing public and
opposition discontent over graft allegations.
Investors have long complained graft is one of the main
reasons for the high cost of doing business in Tanzania, which
has made big discoveries of natural gas off its southern coast.
The president's latest intervention against officials seen
to be abusing their positions could further strengthen his hand
ahead of parliamentary and presidential elections in 2015.
Analysts said Kikwete was expected to announce a wider
cabinet reshuffle in the coming days following growing criticism
of the performance of other key members of his government, with
more ministers likely to lose their jobs.
"Kikwete may now take the opportunity to reshuffle the
entire cabinet but the Minister for Energy and Minerals,
Sospeter Muhongo remains safe," said Ahmed Salim, senior
associate at consultancy Teneo Intelligence.
"The focus will now turn towards the prime minister ...who
has also been criticised, with opposition party members calling
for his removal."
A new wave of poaching is threatening elephant and rhino
populations in east Africa's second-largest economy.
Pinda said wildlife poaching had reached an alarming point,
with a recent census at one of the country's biggest wildlife
parks, Selous Game Reserve, showing elephant populations had
plummeted to just 13,000 from 55,000 previously.
The government's anti-poaching exercise was suspended in
November after just one month of the massive operation following
reports of shocking brutality against innocent civilians.
(Editing by George Obulutsa and Mike Collett-White)