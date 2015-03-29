* President says sectarian tensions rising before referendum
* Some Christians upset by Islamic court plans
* Tanzanians about evenly split into Muslims, Christians
By Fumbuka Ng'wanakilala
DAR ES SALAAM, March 29 Tanzania's president
said tensions between Muslims and Christians were rising ahead
of a constitutional referendum and elections and warned
religious leaders against political meddling, saying this could
stoke violence.
A spate of violent attacks on Christian and Muslim leaders
over the past few years has raised concerns of an escalation of
sectarian tensions in relatively stable and secular Tanzania,
east Africa's second largest economy.
Jakaya Kikwete told a meeting of religious leaders in a
speech seen by Reuters on Sunday that the referendum slated for
April 30 and presidential and parliamentary elections set for
October had raised the spectre of violence.
"The threat to peace is high," he told the gathering, held
late on Saturday in the commercial capital Dar es Salaam.
"You don't need to be a master of astrology to know that the
current situation, if left unchecked, could plunge our country
into a major conflict between Christians and Muslims."
Tanzania's population of 45 million is roughly evenly split
between Muslims and Christians.
The new constitution would replace one approved in 1977 when
Tanzania was under one-party rule and it has drawn criticism
from some Christian clergy.
Kikwete said their opposition to the proposed charter was
probably meant as retaliation for his government's decision to
present legislation that would allow Tanzanian courts to
recognise verdicts from Islamic 'Kadhi' courts.
"I've been saddened and dismayed by these statements because
I did not expect religious leaders whom we all respect to do
this," said Kikwete, who is a Muslim.
The courts would allow Muslims to enforce marriage, divorce,
inheritance and family rights in their community, but some
Christian leaders say they undermine Tanzania's secular state.
Kikwete said the Kadhi courts would only adjudicate on
Muslim issues and would receive no state funding, adding that
the secular courts would remain superior to them.
"The government will not set up Kadhi courts. Instead these
courts will be established by Muslims themselves ... I do not
see any reason whatsoever for religious leaders to instruct
their worshippers to vote against the proposed constitution."
Many Muslims living along Tanzania's coast feel marginalised
by the secular government, providing fertile recruitment grounds
for Islamist groups such as Somalia's al Shabaab, which operates
further north along Africa's eastern seaboard.
The semi-autonomous Zanzibar islands have posed the biggest
headache for the Tanzanian government because of religious
tensions and deep social and economic divisions, but there has
been a lull in sectarian violence in the mainly Muslim
archipelago over the past year.
