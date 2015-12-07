NAIROBI Dec 7 Newly-elected President John
Magufuli has sacked the head of Tanzania's ports authority and
the top official in the transport ministry, part of a campaign
to root out corruption and inefficiency in the East African
nation.
Magufuli fired the director general of the Tanzania Ports
Authority (TPA), Awadhi Massawe, and the permanent secretary in
the transport ministry, Shaaban Mwinjaka, following the
disappearance of over 2,700 shipping containers at the port.
Massawe, who was acting director of the port since February
before being formally confirmed to the position in October by
Magufuli's predecessor, President Jakaya Kikwete, becomes the
third port chief to be sacked in as many years.
"President Magufuli has also disbanded the board of
directors of the ports authority due to its failure to take
action against the Dar es Salaam port's long history of poor
performance," the prime minister's office said in a statement.
Magufuli has introduced a series of austerity measures since
his inauguration last month and dismissed several officials as a
sign of his determination to fight corruption.
Dar es Salaam, Tanzania's main port, has been dogged by
allegations of inefficiency and corruption. Security experts say
the seaport is one of the main entry points for Afghan heroin
bound for Europe and poaching gangs also use it to export ivory
for China and wider Asian markets.
The World Bank said last year inefficiencies cost Tanzania
and neighbours served by the port up to $2.6 billion a year.
Last month, Tanzanian authorities suspended six tax
officials including the head of the revenue authority, pending
an investigation into claims of graft and tax evasion.
The suspension of Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA) chief
Rished Bade and the five others coincided with two surprise
visits to the port by Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa.
Majaliwa has also suspended 13 other senior officials at the
port pending an investigation into allegations of corruption and
tax evasion.
Police are investigating the disappearance of about 349
shipping containers worth more than 80 billion shillings ($37
million) from inland container depots that serve the port,
Majaliwa said in a statement issued by his office.
A follow-up visit by the prime minister to the same port on
Thursday uncovered that another 2,431 shipping containers were
smuggled without paying government taxes.
