DAR ES SALAAM Dec 23 Tanzania's President John
Magufuli has appointed former World Bank economist Philip Mpango
as minister for finance and planning, the presidential spokesman
said on Wednesday.
Mpango is currently acting chief of the Tanzania Revenue
Authority, after Magufuli suspended the previous head pending
investigations into alleged corruption. He has also headed the
presidential Economic Advisory Unit.
Magufuli also appointed Jumanne Maghembe as minister for
natural resources and tourism and Makame Mbarawa as minister for
works, transport and communications.
