DAR ES SALAAM, March 30 Tanzania plans to spend $14.2 billion to construct a new rail network in the next five years financed with commercial loans, the transport minister said, as the country aims to become a regional transport hub.

"This will be the single biggest project ever to be implemented by the Tanzanian government since our country's independence," Transport Minister Samuel Sitta said in a statement seen by Reuters on Monday, referring to the year 1961.

