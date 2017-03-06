GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks drift down from 2-year highs, pound nurses losses
* Little response to N.Korea missile launch, record high for KOSPI
DAR ES SALAAM, March 6 Tanzania's central bank cuts its discount rate to 12 percent effective Monday from 16 percent, a central bank circular to lenders showed, in order to boost the economy through lending.
The cut, which is the first since 2013, follows a steep drop in private sector credit lending last year. (Reporting by Fumbuka Ng'wanakilala; Editing by Toby Chopra)
* Euro net long positions rise to highest in over 3 years-IMM