DAR ES SALAAM, March 6 Tanzania's central bank cuts its discount rate to 12 percent effective Monday from 16 percent, a central bank circular to lenders showed, in order to boost the economy through lending.

The cut, which is the first since 2013, follows a steep drop in private sector credit lending last year. (Reporting by Fumbuka Ng'wanakilala; Editing by Toby Chopra)