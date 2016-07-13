DAR ES SALAAM, July 13 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - When
Tanzanian company ARTI Energy brought solar lights to Kiromo
village in the eastern district of Bagamoyo eight years ago,
local people were excited but found them expensive.
"I really liked those lamps, but I could not imagine then
that I would ever own one," recalled Kiromo resident Salum Ali.
The company realised the upfront investment needed to buy
modern lighting devices was beyond the means of the average
rural Tanzanian.
Guided by the belief that lighting is a basic human need,
the Dar es Salaam-based sustainable energy firm decided to sell
the lights on credit.
Within a few months of starting to use a traditional credit
system, known as "mali kauli", which allows customers to
purchase products and pay later, the company sold many lights
and domestic solar systems in the impoverished district.
Ali - who uses a set of solar lights he bought several years
ago - says they still work perfectly.
"I have nothing to complain about - I use the lights at home
and for my fishing activities," the 48-year-old told the Thomson
Reuters Foundation.
The initiative, part of the World Bank-funded Lighting Rural
Tanzania project and jointly implemented by ARTI Energy and the
Rural Energy Agency, has attracted many dealers and shop owners
keen to sell solar products on the company's behalf.
Thanks to the informal credit system - widely used in
villages due to trust between customers and shop owners, and
interdependence between sellers and suppliers - ARTI Energy has
provided low-cost solar equipment to more than 6,000 families in
Bagamoyo.
According to Tanzania's Bureau of Statistics, only around a
quarter of Tanzanians have access to electricity.
While electricity demand is growing at 10 to 15 percent per
year, the government says rural households are often excluded
from economic activities due to a lack of power.
And while solar power is a promising way to boost
electricity access in rural communities, businesses supplying
solar products find it hard to grow due to a lack of capital.
INNOVATIVE FINANCING
Banks are often unwilling to lend money to them without
knowing how the sector works, said Lais Lona, Africa business
development manager for SunFunder, a solar energy finance
business based in Tanzania and the United States.
It aims to bridge the gap between investors and businesses
specialising in off-grid solar energy by providing loans.
"If it wasn't for SunFunder, we'd still be ordering stock in
small volumes and paying a premium for transport and customs
clearance," said Dennis Tessier, programme director for ARTI
Energy, which secured a SunFunder loan.
"(It) has enabled us to move larger volumes, and pass on the
savings to our customers," he said.
SunFunder has created a mechanism through which investors in
solar energy can make loans to solar companies, benefiting from
SunFunder's specialised knowledge of the industry, Lona said.
"We vet individual solar businesses closely, and also
develop understanding of the broader business context," he said.
SunFunder loans are tailored to meet the needs of a specific
business model and to minimise the risk of default.
Investors do not lend to individual businesses but rather
put money into solar loan vehicles, each of which lends to a
number of companies, spreading the risk, Lona said.
SunFunder, which won the 2016 Ashden Award for Innovative
Finance last month, has so far dished out around 70 loans worth
$8.6 million to more than 20 solar companies in ten countries,
Lona said.
The loans can be from around $50,000 to $1 million or more
each. Companies normally start with a small loan for a few
months to ship one consignment of products, and then build up to
larger, longer-term loans as successful repayments are made.
"We pride ourselves on being able to move quickly with our
customers, and being open and flexible in designing a financing
solution that meets their needs," Lona said.
More than 300,000 households have been reached with solar
technology financed through SunFunder, the company says.
Those households now have a clean source of power to make
everyday activities easier, saving on the cost of kerosene for
lighting and fees for charging phones.
Eliminating the use of kerosene reduces the risk of fires
and health damage from indoor pollution. In addition,
SunFunder's financial backing reduces carbon dioxide emissions
by around 50,000 tonnes per year, the company says.
