DAR ES SALAAM Jan 11 Tanzania faces the prospect of increased tension over natural resources following discontent in a region in the south of the country after some residents there demanded they get a bigger share of the benefits of a natural gas boom.

East Africa's second-biggest economy is fast becoming a regional energy hub following major discoveries of natural gas offshore.

OIL AND GAS SEARCH

Some opposition leaders and activists have been calling for a halt to the issuance of new oil and gas exploration licences until Tanzania revamps its laws regulating its fast-growing energy sector. The government has unveiled a draft national gas policy and plans to have new legislation in place this year.

Tanzania has called for an international mediator to resolve a long-standing territorial dispute over Lake Malawi. Tanzanian officials say any significant oil or gas finds in the lake could escalate the border issue.

Malawi says it owns the all of Lake Malawi, while Tanzania claims half of it.

What to watch:

- Delay of issuing more exploration blocks.

- Petroleum exploration contract review could worry foreign investors. The government is under pressure from politicians and the public to increase revenues from mining and energy.

- Consequences of any failure of border dispute talks.

POSSIBLE PIPELINE PROTESTS

Some residents of the southern Mtwara region, where sizeable gas discoveries have been made, are threatening to block a 532 km (330 mile) gas pipeline - being constructed jointly by the government, Canada's Wentworth Resources and France's Maurel and Prom and financed with a $1.2 billion Chinese loan - until they see benefits of the gas finds.

The government has said the project will go on.

What to watch:

- Opposition leaders could organise demonstrations against the construction of the pipeline. Will unrest derail gas investments and spread to the mining sector in Africa's fourth-biggest gold producer?

RULING PARTY SPLIT

Tanzania's governing Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) party has been split by a race to succeed President Jakaya Kikwete, who must step down in 2015 at the end of his second and final term in office.

The long-dominant CCM party, in power since Tanzania's independence from Britain more than 50 years ago, is grappling with infighting as rival politicians look to succeed the president.

What to watch:

- Divisions in ruling party that may weaken the government.

- Police crackdowns on demonstrations of the main opposition CHADEMA party, which is enjoying increasing popularity, especially among youths in urban centres.

- Corruption further undermining the ruling party and the government, in the eyes of the opposition and investors. (Editing by George Obulutsa and Alison Williams)