BUNAMBIYU, Tanzania, Dec 6 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) -
As the darkness falls on the plains around Bunambiyu, a remote
village in Tanzania's northern Shinyanga region, Elizabeth
Julius switches on her solar lantern to finish sewing clothes
for her customers.
Not long ago, nightfall would have forced her to close her
tailoring shop, or use a smoky kerosene lamp. But with the
solar-powered lamp, Julius can now sew for as long as she wants.
"Solar energy has entirely changed my life. I use it at work
and at home, yet it doesn't cost me anything," said the
29-year-old entrepreneur and mother of two.
"I often wake up at night to work because I need the money
to support my family," she said.
Julius and her husband Zablon used to earn barely enough to
meet the needs of their growing family, she said.
But three years ago, Julius secured a $500 bank loan to buy
solar lanterns, which she sold to customers.
With the additional income earned, she then sought another
larger loan to expand her tailoring business to include a barber
shop, mobile phone charging facility and a consumer goods shop,
all powered with solar energy.
Now "we are more productive than ever before. On average we
can get 50,000 shillings ($25) a day, even more," she said.
TRAINING FOR WOMEN
Julius' success is due in part to training from Energy 4
Impact, a London-based non-profit group that works in East and
West Africa to improve access to energy. One focus of the
group's work is lifting rural women from poverty through
clean-energy entrepreneurship.
The group's new WIRE (Women Integration into Renewable
Energy) value chain project aims to assist 400 women solar
entrepreneurs by 2020 with training and finance, and help some
of them provide 360,000 people in Kenya and Tanzania with access
to clean cooking and solar lighting products.
The programme is part of the Partnership on Women's
Entrepreneurship in Renewables (wPOWER) launched by the U.S.
State Department in 2013.
Besides helping women grow their businesses, the effort aims
to reduce climate changing emissions and deforestation for
firewood, said Jerry Abuga, an Energy 4 Impact spokesman.
Godfrey Sanga, a programme manager for Energy 4 Impact,
said helping women create clean energy businesses makes sense,
as women are good at creating networks in rural areas and can
spread the use of clean power.
Since 2013, 1,200 micro-businesses and 200 small and medium
ones in East Africa have received help, and seen their sales
rise an average of 32 percent a year, project officials said.
Julius said business management and technology training
through the project was key to helping her scale up her business
and her income.
"I have nothing to complain about. Virtually everybody in
the village is happy with what we are doing and our services are
exclusively solar," she said.
In Tanzania where only 21 percent of the population has
access to grid electricity, according to Tanzania Ministry of
Energy and Minerals, helping women become energy entrepreneurs
is a useful way to improve lives of millions of people in rural
areas, said Sanga, of Energy 4 Impact.
Almost 69 percent of the population in Kenya and 95 percent
in Tanzania depend on firewood, charcoal and dung for cooking,
the company said.
Smoky fires and kerosene lamps are a major source of
household air pollution causing 14,300 deaths annually in Kenya
and 18,900 in Tanzania, the company said.
RELIABLE EQUIPMENT?
While the use of solar energy has been rapidly growing in
Tanzania, getting quality equipment from reliable suppliers can
still be a problem, Sanga said.
Growing interest in solar energy has attracted unscrupulous
sellers, whose poor-quality equipment can then hurt confidence
in switching to solar, he said.
"Poor quality and substandard or fake products is one of the
main factors that is discouraging people from using the clean
energy technologies, due to frequent failures and general poor
performance," Sanga said.
The Energy 4 Impact effort helps make sure high-quality,
reliable equipment - and the knowledge to maintain it - is
available, he said.
The effort also aims to bring solar power to rural areas of
Tanzania where many people still remain unaware of the
technology. To boost interest, the project hopes to assist solar
entrepreneurs in putting on roadshows, forums with women and
youth groups, and media campaigns, he said.
"By showcasing successful businesses and demonstrating the
benefits using the clean technologies in increasing
productivity, incomes and saving costs, it is expected that many
people will be interested in adapting and using them in their
lives for themselves and their families," Sanga said.
