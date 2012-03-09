* More than 1,000 doctors on strike over pay
* Govt has so far refused to meet demands
* President to outline govt position on Saturday
DAR ES SALAAM, March 9 Hundreds of doctors
striking over pay in Tanzania ignored a court order to return to
work on Friday, forcing hospitals across the country to turn
away patients and suspend normal services.
Hospital doctors started the strike on Wednesday in order to
secure higher pay, complaining they were struggling to cope with
rising living costs for basic goods and services.
More than 1,000 members of the Medical Association of
Tanzania (MAT) have stopped work. On top of higher pay, they are
demanding the immediate sacking of health minister Hadji Mponda
and his deputy, Lucy Nkya.
Tanzanian Prime Minister Mizengo Pinda has refused to sack
anyone, however, saying the government will not take orders from
doctors. The government obtained a court order to force the
disgruntled doctors to return to work on Friday.
But only a handful appear to have complied, causing severe
disruption to the provision of basic medical services. Many
public hospitals in Tanzania, east Africa's second-biggest
economy, were affected.
Local television stations showed footage of hundreds of
patients being turned away at public hospitals in Dar es Salaam
and at other major towns across the country on Friday, including
Mwanza, Kilimanjaro, Arusha, Iringa and Mbeya.
The country's largest referral hospital in the commercial
capital Dar es Salaam is now only accepting patients in critical
condition.
"The strike has forced us to suspend all outpatient
services. We are now treating in-patients and emergency cases
only," Jumaa Almasi, spokesman of the Muhimbili Orthopaedic
Institute (MOI), told Reuters.
"Normal hospital services have been suspended until further
notice. Out of 72 doctors at this hospital, only 10 are
currently working on duty as a result of the strike."
OTHER WORKERS ALSO UNHAPPY
Doctors are not the only ones worried after food and fuel
prices surged in 2011. Teachers and some other public sector
workers are also threatening industrial action.
Health workers in neighbouring Kenya are also on strike this
week for similar reasons, and anger over higher costs of living
sparked weeks of violent protests in Uganda last year.
Tanzanian President Jakaya Kikwete is expected to address
the nation on Saturday and outline the government's position on
the doctors' demands.
In February, Tanzanian members of parliament were forced to
abandon plans for a 185 percent hike in sitting allowances
following a public outcry after the move.
Tanzania's inflation rate hovered near 20 percent at the end
of 2011. But the government hopes to bring it down to single
digits by June this year.
(Editing by David Clarke and Andrew Osborn)