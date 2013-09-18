DAR ES SALAAM, Sept 18 Tanzania has asked Iran
to ensure its oil tankers do not identify themselves as
Tanzanian nearly a year after the east African country says it
de-registered all Iranian vessels flying its national flag.
The maritime authority in Zanzibar, a semi-autonomous region
of Tanzania, said it was concerned Iranian tankers appeared to
still be using Tanzania's call sign as a prefix to their MMSI, a
signal that identifies a ship and its location.
Zanzibar launched an investigation in July last year into
accusations it had re-flagged 36 Iranian tankers. It concluded
that a Dubai-based shipping agent had registered the vessels to
fly the Tanzanian flag without its knowledge and insists it then
de-registered the vessels.
But on Wednesday, Abdi Omar Maalim, director general of the
Zanzibar Maritime Authority, said Zanzibar had written to Iran's
Embassy after it received reports Iran's vessels were still
showing on tracking systems as Tanzanian-flagged.
He added Zanzibar did not have its own evidence of this.
"The Zanzibar Ministry of Infrastructure and Communications
has written a letter to the Iranian embassy in Tanzania to ask
the Iranian government to tell its ships to stop using
Tanzania's call sign," Maalim told Reuters.
Iran is subject to international sanctions, imposed against
its nuclear programme, and countries which are seen to help Iran
flout these sanctions risk being punished.
Reflagging ships masks their ownership, which could make it
easier for Iran to obtain insurance and financing for the
cargoes, as well as to find buyers for the shipments without
attracting attention from the United States and European Union.
It was not immediately possible to reach the Iranian Embassy
Tanzania's commercial capital, Dar es Salaam.
Maalim said that a copy of the letter had been provided to
the U.S. Embassy in Tanzania to demonstrate its commitment to
dealing with the issue. But he said it was a problem Zanzibar
could not tackle alone.
"We have asked international port authorities to help us
identify Iranian ships that are still using the Tanzanian
prefix," he said.
Zanzibar has its own maritime registry but vessels
registered by it fly the national Tanzanian flag.
