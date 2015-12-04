DAR ES SALAAM Dec 4 Tanzanian President John
Magufuli has given tax evaders one week to pay up what they owe
or face prosecution, the latest in a raft of measures by the new
government to tackle graft.
Magufuli, who was elected in October, issued the ultimatum
on Thursday in a meeting with Tanzania's top business leaders,
state-run television TBC1 said on Friday.
"I am giving a grace period of seven days starting from
today for all businessmen who have not paid their taxes to do so
or face legal action," he said.
Big firms are the main source of taxes for the government
mainly due to the presence of a huge informal economy.
The president said his government was open to business and
vowed to personally sack any public official who blocks
investments, part of plans to curb the East African nation's
notoriously inefficient bureaucracy.
Businesses cite endemic corruption as one of the biggest
obstacles to investment in a nation that boasts a wealth of
agricultural land, mineral resources and gas reserves.
"My government welcomes investments because they create new
jobs and are a source of state revenues," he said, adding that
his government would not tolerate corruption and tax evasion by
big businesses.
"I deliberately avoided accepting any financial
contributions from businessmen during my campaign," he said.
The new president has introduced a series of austerity
measures since his inauguration a month ago and sacked several
officials as a sign of his determination to fight corruption.
Tanzanian authorities last week suspended six tax officials
including the head of the revenue authority, pending an
investigation into claims of graft and tax evasion.
The suspension of Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA) chief
Rished Bade and the five others coincided with a visit to the
country's main port in the commercial capital Dar es Salaam by
Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa.
The port has been dogged by allegations of inefficiency and
corruption.
The World Bank said last year inefficiencies cost Tanzania
and neighbours served by the port up to $2.6 billion a year.
Police are investigating the disappearance of about 349
shipping containers worth more than 80 billion shillings ($37
million) from inland container depots that serve the port,
Majaliwa said in a statement issued by his office.
A follow-up visit by the prime minister to the same port on
Thursday uncovered that another 2,431 shipping containers were
smuggled without paying government taxes.
(Reporting by Fumbuka Ng'wanakilala; Editing by Tom Heneghan)