* Telecoms is fastest-growing sector in economy
* Bourse anticipates big boost from telecoms firms
By Fumbuka Ng'wanakilala
DAR ES SALAAM, Oct 16 Tanzania expects mobile
phone operators to list on its stock exchange next year under
mandatory rules aimed at enabling its citizens to take a stake
in one of Africa's fastest growing industries.
Like other African countries, mobile phone use has rocketed
in Tanzania over the past decade, with telecoms the fastest
expanding sector in east Africa's second biggest economy.
January Makamba, deputy communication, science and
technology minister said the government was in the final stages
of getting telecoms companies listed on the Dar es Salaam Stock
Exchange (DSE).
"Listing is expected early next year," Makamba told Reuters.
The government, which still has a relatively tight control
over the economy, passed two separate telecoms and mining laws
in 2010 requiring the companies to list on the stock exchange as
it sought to boost the nascent bourse's value and improve
corporate governance and transparency.
The law required existing telecoms companies to list on its
stock exchange by 2013, but officials said implementation of the
legislation was delayed by legal and regulatory procedures.
Mobile phone operators in Tanzania include market leader
Vodacom Tanzania, a unit of South Africa's Vodacom ;
Bharti Airtel ; Tigo Tanzania, part of Sweden's
Millicom ; and Zantel, a unit of Etisalat
.
RAPID GROWTH
Major telecoms companies operating in the country said they
were in talks with the government over the mandatory listing
requirements, declining further comment.
"We are participating in the consultation process on the
draft regulations being conducted by the Ministry of
Communications. At this stage, we cannot comment further,"
Vodacom Tanzania's managing director, Rene Meza, told Reuters.
Tanzania's mobile telecoms sector has grown rapidly over the
past decade. The nation of 45 million people has 28.88 million
mobile subscribers, representing a mobile penetration of 64
percent, the regulator says.
Under the 2010 law, new telecoms companies would also be
required to list on the exchange within three years after
acquiring their operating licences.
Tanzania granted a licence this year to Vietnam-based
telecoms operator Viettel to build a third-generation (3G)
mobile phone network in the country.
The chief executive of the DSE, Moremi Marwa, said the
planned listing of telecoms companies would be a big boost to
the exchange.
"The implementation ... will result in more listings on the
exchange, which will then increase the market depth and
liquidity into our local exchange and hence generally help to
grow our capital market industry," Marwa told Reuters.
"This will also fundamentally allow for more transparency,
good corporate governance and more accountability by telecoms."
Tanzania last month also set aside a rule that barred
foreign investors from buying more than 60 percent of shares in
a listed company on its bourse.
Analysts said the move to open up the capital market was
expected to lure more foreign investors to the exchange.
The stock exchange, which has a domestic market
capitalisation of 10.4 trillion shillings ($6.2 billion) ,
currently has 13 domestic listed companies and seven dual-listed
companies.
(Editing by Drazen Jorgic and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)