By Katharine Houreld

DAR ES SALAAM, Nov 21 Tanzania's mobile phone companies are struggling to meet a government deadline for them to list their shares on the local market by the end of the year, industry sources said, leaving them facing the prospect of being fined or having their network operating licences suspended.

The country's eight operators are required by law to have 25 percent local ownership by Dec. 31. They include Vodafone subsidiary Vodacom, Millicom subsidiary Tigo, and a local unit of India's Bharti Airtel.

President John Magufuli, elected to office last year, has said the move will bring more transparency and offer the public a share in the industry's profits.

But analysts say rushing through public offerings could lead to unsold shares, given that only Tanzanians are allowed to buy them. Meanwhile mining firms face a longer two-year deadline to sell 30 percent of their shares on the local market.

"The Magufuli administration has a lot of good intentions but it is one thing to announce a policy and a totally different ball game when it comes to implementation," said Ahmed Salim at global advisory Teneo Intelligence. "There's a lack of realism."

The Ministry of Communication, Science and Technology did not respond to requests seeking comment.

The Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange has a market capitalisation of $9.3 billion, while Salim has estimated that the total market capitalisation for all the telecoms firms amounts to $2.5 billion. Listing stakes in the firms by the end of 2016 could overwhelm the market, where officials say annual turnover is $1 billion, leaving offerings undersubscribed.

Although foreigners are allowed to buy listed shares, the telecoms law restricts buyers in the new listings to Tanzanians.

The law to list 25 percent stakes was passed in 2010 but went unheeded until Magufuli ordered its implementation this year, surprising many telecoms firms.

The stock exchange's chief executive, Moremi Marwa, said three companies had asked for listing guidance.

Tigo and Vodacom, two of the biggest firms, said they plan to submit prospectuses by the end of the year. Airtel, the other major player, did not respond to requests for comment.

A Tanzanian official closely following the issue said the government is considering allowing for staggered listings because of the potential for a liquidity crunch if all listings came at the same time. He said the government also wanted pension funds to invest to avoid undersubscriptions.

The East African nation has 40 million mobile phone users and a market penetration of 80 percent, the industry regulator says. In recent years mobile banking has taken off, with 17.6 million mobile money subscribers at the end of 2015. (Editing by Edmund Blair, Greg Mahlich)