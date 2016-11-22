* Share listings law drawn up in 2010 but not enforced
* IPOs could swamp market if all proceed at once
* Tanzanian president wants public to share profits
By Katharine Houreld
DAR ES SALAAM, Nov 21 Tanzania's mobile phone
companies are struggling to meet a government deadline for them
to list their shares on the local market by the end of the year,
industry sources said, leaving them facing the prospect of being
fined or having their network operating licences suspended.
The country's eight operators are required by law to have 25
percent local ownership by Dec. 31. They include Vodafone
subsidiary Vodacom, Millicom subsidiary
Tigo, and a local unit of India's Bharti Airtel.
President John Magufuli, elected to office last year, has
said the move will bring more transparency and offer the public
a share in the industry's profits.
But analysts say rushing through public offerings could lead
to unsold shares, given that only Tanzanians are allowed to buy
them. Meanwhile mining firms face a longer two-year deadline to
sell 30 percent of their shares on the local market.
"The Magufuli administration has a lot of good intentions
but it is one thing to announce a policy and a totally different
ball game when it comes to implementation," said Ahmed Salim at
global advisory Teneo Intelligence. "There's a lack of realism."
The Ministry of Communication, Science and Technology did
not respond to requests seeking comment.
The Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange has a market
capitalisation of $9.3 billion, while Salim has estimated that
the total market capitalisation for all the telecoms firms
amounts to $2.5 billion. Listing stakes in the firms by the end
of 2016 could overwhelm the market, where officials say annual
turnover is $1 billion, leaving offerings undersubscribed.
Although foreigners are allowed to buy listed shares, the
telecoms law restricts buyers in the new listings to Tanzanians.
The law to list 25 percent stakes was passed in 2010 but
went unheeded until Magufuli ordered its implementation this
year, surprising many telecoms firms.
The stock exchange's chief executive, Moremi Marwa, said
three companies had asked for listing guidance.
Tigo and Vodacom, two of the biggest firms, said they plan
to submit prospectuses by the end of the year. Airtel, the other
major player, did not respond to requests for comment.
A Tanzanian official closely following the issue said the
government is considering allowing for staggered listings
because of the potential for a liquidity crunch if all listings
came at the same time. He said the government also wanted
pension funds to invest to avoid undersubscriptions.
The East African nation has 40 million mobile phone users
and a market penetration of 80 percent, the industry regulator
says. In recent years mobile banking has taken off, with 17.6
million mobile money subscribers at the end of 2015.
