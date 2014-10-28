* Vietnamese company expected to launch Tanzania services in
July
* Telecoms companies concerned by mandatory listing
requirements
DAR ES SALAAM, Oct 28 Vietnam-based telecoms
operator Viettel plans to invest $1 billion in a new
third-generation (3G) mobile phone network in Tanzania, the
office of the east African country's president said on Tuesday.
The mobile telecoms sector in east Africa's second-biggest
economy has grown rapidly over the past decade, driven by demand
for 3G mobile services. There are about 29 million mobile
subscribers, representing market penetration of 64 percent,
according to the country's telecoms regulator.
"Viettel will invest $1 billion in telecoms and other
services in Tanzania, hence making Tanzania the second country
after Peru to receive its state-of-the-art telecoms technology,"
the Tanzanian President's office said in a statement.
State-owned Viettel, which is run by Vietnam's Ministry of
Defence, won its Peruvian mobile licence in 2012.
Viettel chairman Manh Nguyen Hung made the investment pledge
when Tanzanian President Jakaya Kikwete visited the company's
headquarters in Vietnam on Monday, the president's office said.
The company will offer low-cost smartphones and provide free
internet services to schools, hospitals and offices, the
president's office added.
Tanzania announced this month that it had granted a mobile
phone network to Viettel, which is expected to launch its mobile
services next July.
Viettel will compete with the four other main operators:
Bharti Airtel, Etisalat-owned Zantel,
Vodacom Tanzania, owned by South Africa's Vodacom, and
Tigo Tanzania, which is part of Sweden's Millicom.
Three other mobile operators - state-run TTCL, Benson and
Smart - have a tiny market share.
MANDATORY LISTINGS
Tanzania expects its mobile operators to list on its stock
exchange next year under rules aimed at enabling its citizens to
take a stake in one of Africa's fastest-growing industries.
Like other African countries, mobile phone use has rocketed
in Tanzania over the past decade, with telecoms the
fastest-expanding sector in the country.
Leading telecoms companies operating in the country said
they were in talks with the government over the mandatory
listing requirements, but most declined further comment.
However, Egypt-based TA Telecom's CEO Amr Shady said the
rules are counter-productive to sector growth.
"The ... law that states that new telecoms are required to
list on the exchange is extreme. In reality, offering incentives
to list would be a much better approach," Shady said in an
emailed statement to Reuters.
"Companies such as TA Telecom have experienced many
challenges acquiring a licence to operate in the telecoms
services space in Tanzania. Disincentives and roadblocks for
(foreign companies) to come to Tanzania can only hamper
Tanzania's long-term competitiveness."
