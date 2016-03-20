ZANZIBAR, March 20 The number of mobile phone subscribers in Tanzania rose by 25 percent in 2015 to 39.8 million, the telecom industry regulator said on Sunday.

Like in other African countries, mobile phone use has surged in Tanzania over the past decade, helped by the launch of cheaper smartphones.

The number of Internet users rose 52 percent to 17.26 million last year from 2014, the state-run Tanzania Communications Regulatory Authority (TCRA) said in a statement.

Communications is the fastest-growing sector in east Africa's second-largest economy, which has a population of more than 47 million.

Mobile phone operators in Tanzania include Vodacom Tanzania, a unit of South Africa's Vodacom, with Bharti Airtel Tanzania, Tigo Tanzania, which is part of Sweden's Millicom , Etisalat's Zantel and Halotel, owned by Vietnam-based telecoms operator Viettel. (Reporting Fumbuka Ng'wanakilala; editing by George Obulutsa and David Clarke)