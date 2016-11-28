DAR ES SALAAM Nov 28 Vodacom Tanzania, part of
South Africa's Vodacom Group, has filed a prospectus
with Tanzania's capital markets regulators for an initial public
offering (IPO), the company's managing director told Reuters on
Monday.
Tanzania's biggest mobile phone operator filed its
application for an IPO with the state-run Capital Markets and
Securities Authority (CMSA) and Dar es Salaam stock exchange
(DSE) on Friday, managing director Ian Ferrao said in a message.
"We now await their assessment before proceeding with dates
to open the offer," he said.
Pricing of the share sale is confidential until the
regulator approves it, he said.
The country's eight operators are required by law to have 25
percent local ownership by Dec. 31. The other two major
operators, Millicom subsidiary Tigo and a local unit
of India's Bharti Airtel, are yet to file for IPOs.
Industry sources said Tanzania's mobile phone companies will
likely complete the listing process in the first quarter of
2017. If they miss the mandatory listing deadline, it is unclear
if they will be fined or have their network operating licences
suspended.
The government hopes the move will bring more transparency
and offer the public a share in the industry's profits.
Telecommunications is one of the fastest-growing sectors in
Tanzania's economy.
But analysts say rushing through public offerings could lead
to unsold shares, given that only Tanzanians are allowed to buy
them.
(Editing by Louise Heavens)