DAR ES SALAAM Feb 24 Tigo, a unit of emerging
markets telecom group Millicom Cellular International
, launched on Monday a mobile money transfer service
between Tanzania and Rwanda, opening a potentially lucrative
market in cross-border mobile transfers.
Tigo has pipped other regional rivals, such as Kenya's
Safaricom which led the way in mobile money with its
popular M-PESA service but said it had yet to break into the
field of cross-border transactions.
Tigo's service allows subscribers in Tanzania and Rwanda to
make mobile money transfers and automatically converts them to
the new currency, which it said was a world first.
"The system integrates currency conversion, whereby money is
sent in either Tanzania Shillings or Rwandan Francs and
delivered already converted into in the currency of the
recipient's country," Tigo said in a statement.
Tigo Tanzania General Manager Diego Gutierrez said the
product was the first "that allows dual currency international
mobile wallet to mobile wallet transfers with currency
conversion included."
It said the service would benefit trade by helping exporters
and importers, and assisting truck drivers and families with
family members across the border.
Tigo is Tanzania's third-largest mobile phone operator, with
a 23 percent market share in east Africa's second-largest
economy, which has around 27 million mobile phone subscribers.
Mobile money transfers, pioneered by Vodafone's
Kenya unit Safaricom, has grown rapidly in the region, tapping a
market where many people do not have bank accounts, and allowing
even small sums to be transferred between individuals or to pay
bills.
Safaricom Chief Executive Bob Collymore said his firm did
not yet have cross-border transfers capabilities but said it was
applying for an international money transfer service from the
Kenyan central bank.
For now, he said Kenyans abroad could send money back home
through an arrangement with Western Union.
(Additional reporting Duncan Miriri in Nairobi; Editing by
Edmund Blair)