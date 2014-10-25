DAR ES SALAAM Oct 25 Tanzania has held talks
with France's Total and Britain's BP over oil
and gas exploration, its energy ministry said on Saturday,
aiming to add to major companies active in its thriving energy
sector.
Companies already present in the east African state include
Norway's Statoil, Brazil's Petrobras, Royal Dutch Shell
, BG Group and Exxon Mobil..
Total executives were in Tanzania's commercial capital Dar
es Salaam this week with Energy and Minerals Minister Sospeter
Muhongo, the ministry said.
"Total has expressed interest to explore for gas and oil in
the Lake Eyasi (open acreage area)," Muhongo said in a
statement.
"We welcome competition and we would like many companies to
participate in this sector," he added.
Muhongo has also held separate talks with BP officials,
though he did not give details about when those talks were held.
In May, China's state-run offshore oil and gas producer
CNOOC Ltd and Russian gas producer Gazprom also submitted bids
for four of the eight oil and gas blocks Tanzania offered in its
fourth offshore licensing round.
East Africa is a new hot spot for energy companies after
substantial deposits of crude oil were found in Uganda and major
natural gas reserves were discovered off the coasts of Tanzania
and Mozambique.
Tanzania estimates it has up to 53.2 trillion cubic feet
(tcf) of recoverable natural gas resources off of its southern
coast, up from an earlier estimate of 46.5 tcf.
(Reporting by Fumbuka Ng'wanakilala; Editing by Edith Honan and
William Hardy)