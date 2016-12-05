DAR ES SALAAM Dec 5 Tanzania plans to revamp
its cash-strapped national carrier by buying new planes as part
of plans to boost tourism and transport sectors, Tanzanian
President John Magufuli said on Monday.
Home to the famous Serengeti National Park and Africa's
highest mountain Kilimanjaro, Tanzania relies heavily on
revenues from tourism - its biggest foreign exchange earner,
bringing in around $2 billion a year.
Magufuli said his government wants to increase direct
flights between Tanzania and Asian and European markets in a bid
to boost annual foreign visitor arrivals beyond current levels
of around 1 million.
"Tourists have to use several connecting flights to come to
Tanzania ... this is because we don't have our own (strong)
airlines," he said in a statement.
"We haven't even reached 2 million tourist arrivals a year,
while a country like Morocco gets more than 12 million tourists
each year."
In power for just over a year, Magufuli has made the
overhaul of troubled Air Tanzania Company Ltd (ATCL) one of his
flagship infrastructure development projects in a bid to
transform the country into a regional transportation hub.
Last week, Tanzania signed a deal with Canada's Bombardier
Inc. Inc to buy two CS300 jetliners and one Q400
turboprop aircraft at a cost of $200 million.
The country received delivery of two other Bombardier Q400
planes in Sept. at a cost of $62 million.
Magufuli said his government has also made initial payment
for the purchase of a Boeing 787 Dreamliner, which is
expected to be delivered on June 18 and would boost Air
Tanzania's fleet to seven planes. He did not say how much the
plane would cost.
The state-run ATCL, which has suffered from years of
under-investment and mismanagement, had just one plane on its
fleet when Magufuli took office in Nov. last year.
Magufuli appointed a new CEO and board for the airline in
Sept. and ordered the restructuring of the company, including
staff retrenchment, as part of a turn-around plan.
(reporting by Fumbuka Ng'wanakilala; editing by Aaron Maasho)