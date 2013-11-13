DAR ES SALAAM Nov 13 Tanzania, famed for its
safari parks beneath snow-capped Mount Kilimanjaro, aims to
attract 40 percent more tourists this year, its tourism minister
said on Wednesday.
Tanzania, East Africa's second biggest economy, forecasts
1.5 million visitors this year as it breaks into new Asian
markets. In the year to September, tourism earned more hard
currency than gold exports for the first time in several years,
Central Bank data show.
"Our target is very, very ambitious but we think it can be
achieved," Tourism and Natural Resources Minister Khamis
Kagasheki told Reuters in an interview.
Tourist numbers hit the 1 million mark for the first time in
2012. Tourism earnings raked in $1.818 billion in the 12 months
to September, up from $1.61 billion a year earlier.
Tanzania has sought to capitalise on neighbouring Kenya's
security woes. Both countries compete for sun worshippers
seeking an Indian Ocean idyll as well as wildlife enthusiasts.
The number of tourists visiting Kenya sank 15 percent in the
first five months of the year and an attack by Somali militants
on a Nairobi shopping mall which killed at least 67 people will
have damaged confidence in Kenya as a holiday destination.
Kagasheki said Tanzania was intensifying efforts to tackle a
surge in the poaching of elephant ivory and rhino horns.
Poaching has surged across sub-Saharan Africa, where armed
criminal gangs are slaughtering elephants to feed Asia's demand
for ivory, as well as rhinos, whose horns are ground into powder
for use in Asian medicines.
"Poaching is a big problem," the tourism minister said.
"Poachers enter protected areas not carrying shotguns and
rifles, but military weapons like AK-47s and sub-machineguns."
(Editing by Richard Lough and Alistair Lyon)