* Tanzania now receives about 1 mln visitors a year
* Tourists mostly come from Britain, US, Germany, Italy
* Surge in visitor numbers over past two years
By Fumbuka Ng'wanakilala
DAR ES SALAAM, Aug 28 Tanzania expects tourist
numbers to double to 2 million by 2017, the state tourist board
said, challenging regional rival Kenya where Islamist attacks
have scared away visitors.
Tanzania, famed for its pristine beaches and safari parks
beneath snow-capped Mount Kilimanjaro, has always played
second-fiddle to Kenya, which has a more developed tourism
industry and better air links to the key markets in Europe and
United States.
But a surge in visitors to Tanzania in the past two years
has chipped away at Kenya's dominance and helped Tanzania's
ambitions to become a regional tourist hub.
"We expect to reach 2 million tourist arrivals by 2017,"
Devota Mdachi, acting managing director of the Tanzania Tourism
Board (TTB), told Reuters in an interview.
"With more international airlines flying into Tanzania ...
improved infrastructure, increased tourism investments and
marketing, we can reach that target."
Tanzania's tourist arrivals rose 1.7 percent in 2013 to
1.095 million, earning the country $1.85 billion. In 2012,
arrivals surged 24 percent as the country hit the 1 million-mark
for the first time. Visitors mostly come from Britain, Germany,
the United States and Italy.
Next door, Kenya's industry has struggled. Tourist numbers
slid last year to 1.5 million after an all-time peak of 1.8
million in 2011. In the first quarter of 2014 arrivals fell 4
percent compared to 2013, while a leading Kenyan hotel chain
said the real figures were worse.
Frequent attacks by Somali Islamist militants have crippled
Kenya's tourism industry, scaring away tourists, some of whom
looked elsewhere for tropical beaches and wildlife safaris.
Some Western tourists have found that, due to their
governments' travel advisories about the security situation,
their travel insurance does not cover them for the Kenyan coast.
KNOCK-ON EFFECTS
Tanzania has experienced nothing like the level of deadly
violence that has hit Kenya, which angered Islamists militants
by sending troops to fight al Shabaab militants in Somalia.
The semi-autonomous Zanzibar islands have experienced
sporadic security problems, with a series of bomb attacks over
the past year, targeting mosques, churches and restaurants, and
acid attacks on a Catholic priest and two British teenagers last
year which were blamed on Islamist militants.
But one tour operator in Zanzibar said the archipelago had
benefited from the fact that the problems were worse in Kenya.
"A lot of tourists who have cancelled their trips to (the Kenyan
port city of) Mombasa are now coming to Zanzibar and that's
something that's good for the local tourism industry."
The impact on Kenya's woes on Tanzania has been mixed.
While some operators say tourists are switching from Kenya
to Tanzania, others say they are suffering due to the fact that
Nairobi remains an air transit hub for the whole region.
"The Kenya security issues have impacted negatively on
Tanzania ... as 30-40 percent of tourists visiting Tanzania come
through Kenya due to the fact that Kenya has more international
carriers," Lathifa Sykes, CEO of the Hotels Association of
Tanzania (HAT), told Reuters.
She said Tanzania's tourism industry had potential for
further growth over the coming years, but investments were
stifled by a complex and unpredictable tax regime, limited
tourism infrastructure and inadequate marketing and branding.
Growth of 9 percent a year since 2010 could be accelerated
to 20 percent a year if the government worked more closely with
the private sector, Sykes said.
Tourism employs about a third of Tanzania's work force and
contributed 13 percent of its gross domestic product (GDP) in
2012, making it a vital industry for a nation of 45 million
people that needs more jobs.
Like other African nations, tourist officials are now
worried that fears about the spread of the Ebola virus, which
has decimated tourism and other business in West Africa, could
have knock on effects on the other side of the continent.
"The message that we've been putting across is that this
disease (Ebola) has not entered Tanzania and so far we have not
had any cancellations," said the tourist board's Mdachi, adding
that airlines for now were saying their flights were still full.
(Editing by Drazen Jorgic and Robin Pomeroy)