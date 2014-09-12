By Fumbuka Ng'Wanakilala
| DAR ES SALAAM, Sept 12
DAR ES SALAAM, Sept 12 Tanzania signed a $565
million deal on Friday with the World Bank and other development
partners to expand its main port of Dar es Salaam, part of plans
to boost the east African nation's role as a regional trade hub.
Tanzania wants to lift capacity to 28 million tonnes a year
by 2020 from the 14.6 million tonnes it handled in the financial
year 2013/14. The World Bank said in May that inefficiencies at
the port cost Tanzania and neighbours up to $2.6 billion a year.
The port, whose main rival is the bigger but also congested
port of Mombasa in Kenya, acts as a trade gateway for landlocked
states such as Zambia, Rwanda, Malawi, Burundi and Uganda, as
well as the eastern region of Democratic Republic of the Congo.
World Bank Group managing director Sri Mulyani Indrawati
advised Tanzania to invite private sector participation in major
infrastructure projects, but said that should be done with
transparency and with proper regulations in place.
"It's not only that all these investments should be done by
the public sector -- inviting more private sector participation
can provide more investments," she said at a news conference
after the signing of the port financing agreement.
Tanzania's Transport Minister Harrison Mwakyembe said
investments in infrastructure projects would have a direct
impact on creating much-needed jobs and expanding trade in East
Africa.
"The Dar es Salaam port handles about 90 percent of
Tanzania's trade, but port delays have been worsened by
limitations in operational efficiency. We believe that this
programme will turn around the port," he said.
The World Bank teamed up with Britain's Department for
International Development (DFID) and Trade Mark East Africa, an
organisation that aims to help regional integration.
The estimated $565 million cost would come from loans and
grants, the World Bank said.
Tanzania, like its neighbour Kenya, wants to capitalise on a
long coastline and upgrade existing rickety railways and roads
to serve growing economies in the heart of Africa.
"Future growth of the economy depends on the port's ability
to improve, to become more efficient and to be able to handle
more trade," said Ros Cooper, acting head of DFID Tanzania.
The Dar es Salaam port handles $15 billion worth of goods a
year, equivalent to 60 per cent of Tanzania's GDP in 2012.
Tanzania's economy has been growing at a sturdy 7 percent a
year, but analysts say poor infrastructure is a bottleneck.
(Writing by Edmund Blair; editing by Edith Honan)