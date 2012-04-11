DAR ES SALAAM, April 11 Tanzania issued a warning for a tsunami on its coastline after an 8.6 magnitude earthquake struck off the Indonesian coast, a senior meteorological official said on Wednesday.

"There will likely be huge waves in the Indian Ocean ... All fishermen and other vessels should keep off the sea," Agness Kijazi, Tanzania's Meteorological Agency director, told Reuters. (Reporting by Fumbuka Ng'wanakilala; Writing by George Obulutsa; Editing by James Macharia)