By Drazen Jorgic and Fumbuka Ng'wanakilala
STONE TOWN/DAR ES SALAAM, Oct 19 Muslim
protesters clashed with police in Tanzania's commercial capital
and on the semi-autonomous island of Zanzibar on Friday, raising
religious tensions in the east African country.
In Dar es Salaam, protests against the arrest of a hardline
Muslim cleric turned violent, while in Zanzibar, supporters of
an Islamist separatist group have repeatedly fought police over
the disappearance of their spiritual leader.
The violence has raised concerns of an escalation in
religious tensions in relatively stable and secular Tanzania,
east Africa's second-largest economy.
In Zanzibar, a predominantly Muslim island, supporters of
the Islamic Uamsho (Awakening) movement protested for the third
day.
Uamsho followers, mostly youths and urban poor, clashed with
police after Friday prayers, hurling rocks at police who
retaliated with tear gas in sporadic exchanges around the main
historic area of Stone Town.
Roads were temporarily closed, with rocks and coconuts
strewn across the asphalt, and most businesses shut for the day.
Riot police were stationed around mosques around Stone Town.
Fighting erupted on Wednesday, a day after the group's
leader Sheikh Farid Hadi disappeared in unknown circumstances.
The group demands that police guarantee Hadi's safety.
"We are waiting until tomorrow at 4 o'clock. That will be
our deadline. If Farid is not found, we will know what to do,"
Sheikh Azzan Hamdan told reporters on the steps of Farid's home
next to the Mbuyuni mosque.
Hamdan did not say what actions Uamsho would take.
Police "are not doing anything to find Farid ... they are
not serious", Hamdan told worshippers, who shouted: "We want our
Farid" after leaving the mosque.
Violence between Uamsho and police broke out earlier this
year on the archipelago, a tourist hotspot.
"The most important thing now is to find Farid. It will help
everyone and bring back peace," a Stone Town street vendor said,
declining to give his name out of fear of reprisals.
Analysts say the Uamsho group has been gaining popularity
because of disenchantment with Zanzibar's main opposition Civic
United Front party after its decision to form a government with
the ruling Chama Cha Mapinduzi party.
POLICE ON ALERT
In Dar es Salaam, protesters left the Mtambani mosque after
Friday prayers and marched towards the town centre chanting
demands for the release of Muslim cleric Sheikh Issa Ponda.
"Police came in and started firing tear gas, while Muslim
protesters responded by throwing stones," witness Salum Haji
told Reuters. In the city centre streets were deserted in
anticipation of further violence.
"All shops are closed in the city centre and there are
heavily armed policemen patrolling the streets. We are all
locked inside (a shop). I don't know how I'm going to get home,"
resident Neema Swai told Reuters.
Dar es Salaam's regional police commander, Suleiman Kova,
said Ponda had been arrested on Tuesday for criminal trespass on
private property and inciting followers to commit violence.
Ponda is the secretary general of the Council of Islamic
Organisation, a group that vies for influence against the
government-backed National Muslims Council of Tanzania.
Though Ponda is not known to have any links to Uamsho, the
protesters also demonstrated against Hadi's disappearance.
Mainland Tanzania, ruled by the secular government of
President Jakaya Kikwete, has been rocked by religious tension
for the past week.
Muslim protesters burnt five churches on the outskirts of
Dar es Salaam on Friday after reports emerged a young Christian
boy had urinated on a Koran, Islam's holy book. Local media said
the boy had been dared by friends to urinate on the book.
Kikwete visited the torched churches and called for calm.