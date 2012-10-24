* Tanzania to become Africa's 3rd biggest uranium producer
* Govt wants mining sector to contribute more to GDP growth
By Fumbuka Ng'wanakilala
ARUSHA, Tanzania, Oct 24 Uranium One's
Tanzanian unit said it hoped to start building its Mkuju River
uranium mine in 2013 and that, once completed, it would propel
the east African country into the world's top ten uranium
producers.
Mantra Tanzania's managing director Asa Mwaipopo said on
Wednesday the Mkuju River project in southern Tanzania had an
updated resource of 119.4 million pounds of uranium.
"It will take a two-year period for completing construction
work before we start to produce uranium oxide. Tanzania will
become number 3 in Africa in uranium production after Niger and
Namibia," Mwaipopo told a mining and energy conference in the
northern Tanzanian town of Arusha.
"We think we can be the first uranium mine in Tanzania and
position Tanzania into the top 10 uranium producing countries
globally."
Toronto-listed Uranium One is the operator of the Mkuju
River project, which is owned by the Canadian uranium producer's
majority shareholder, Russia's JSC Atomredmetzoloto (ARMZ).
ARMZ acquired the Mkuju River project when it bought Mantra
Resources last year for around $1 billion. Uranium One has the
option to purchase the project and the company aims to buy the
asset by mid-2013.
"The project will provide direct and indirect cash flows in
Tanzania in excess of $640 million and will provide foreign
direct investment (FDI) in excess of $1 billion or equivalent to
4.76 percent of Tanzania's GDP," said Mwaipopo.
Mwaipopo said the project had been delayed by cumbersome
regulatory licensing procedures.
Environmental groups had opposed the mine's construction in
a world heritage game reserve. Tanzania received U.N. approval
for the project to proceed in July.
The project is awaiting an environmental impact assessment
certificate and final approval from Tanzania's ministry of
energy and minerals.
Tanzania's ministry of natural resources and tourism is also
still to give the nod for the proposed uranium mine to operate
in the Selous game reserve, but Mwaipopo said the approval was
expected soon.
Mantra said the company was also in talks with the Tanzanian
government about provisions of the country's new mining
legislation, which requires the state to own a stake in
strategic mining projects.
He said the grade of the Tanzanian uranium resource was 297
parts per million, with the mine estimated to have a life of 12
years when constructed.
Tanzania's deputy energy and minerals minister, George
Simbachawene, told the conference earlier on Wednesday the
government wanted to increase the contribution of the mining
sector to 10 percent of the GDP by 2025 from 3.3 percent last
year.
Australian-based uranium exploration and development
company, Uranex, is also prospecting for uranium in south-west
Tanzania.
Tanzania, Africa's fourth-largest gold producer also has
substantial deposits of coal, nickel, iron ore, diamond and
gemstones.