DAKAR, Feb 17 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - A young
Tanzanian entrepreneur is turning the country’s mounting plastic
waste into "lumber" to help meet demand for housing in its
growing cities, in an effort to reduce depletion of forests.
Christian Mwijage decided he could tackle those problems in
one go - by turning discarded plastic bottles into building
materials that can be used instead of wood.
His year-old company, EcoAct Tanzania, has transformed
nearly 1 million kilogrammes (3.27 mln pounds) of waste into
"plastic lumber" that can be used for fences, house beams,
signposts and more.
The company says it is reducing waste in the East African
nation's cluttered commercial capital, while creating jobs for
young people and saving trees.
EcoAct Tanzania won the $10,000 Africa Finance and Investment
Forum Entrepreneurship Award in Nairobi this week, which will
help it grow, said founder and director Mwijage.
"It's a pressing issue in our country - I feel like we have
a big problem with plastic waste," he told the Thomson Reuters
Foundation, explaining why he started the company in late 2015.
Mwijage's home of Dar es Salaam is the biggest city in
Tanzania and one of the fastest-growing on the continent, with a
population of over 4 million.
As in many African cities, that has led to large informal
settlements and an accumulation of waste. Meanwhile, logging
driven by the construction boom is ravaging Tanzania's forests.
"I thought about the increasing activity in construction and
tried to combine the two problems," Mwijage said, meaning
logging and waste.
He realised he could also create much-needed jobs by paying
people to collect, clean and sort through neighbourhood trash.
EcoAct sought out parts of the city where there were piles
of waste and offered to pay a small price for the usable
plastic. In some cases, it pays children's health insurance in
exchange for collecting their families' recyclables each week.
The company produces 70 to 80 plastic logs a day, but hopes
to scale up to at least 400 once it can afford a bigger machine.
"Demand is high. The challenge is production capacity," said
Mwijage. The logs are cheaper than wood, he says, and more
convenient because they don't attract insects and cannot rot.
His hope for this year is to stop some of the deforestation
happening around Mount Kilimanjaro by offering developers
alternative supplies to wood. Later he hopes to expand to
neighbouring Rwanda.
"As long as the number of people (in cities) is increasing,
opportunities are increasing," Mwijage said.
