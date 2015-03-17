HAI, Tanzania, March 17 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Peter
Chuwa has long flooded his paddy field using a canal that draws
water from the river. These days, however, water is scarcer and
growing rice this way is proving hard to sustain.
A period of drought set in two years ago, and the abundant
water that once helped suppress weeds in his fields and assure
him of a crop regardless of rainfall has disappeared, hurting
his harvests and his income.
"I was very frustrated because my crops were drying up
before harvest," he said. "It reached a point where I even
struggled to feed my own family," Chuwa said.
Now, however, a drip irrigation system, introduced to help
his village deal with worsening drought, is restoring his
harvests, building his resilience to erratic weather and saving
time, he says.
"You simply open the tap and leave the kit to supply water
to the roots, unlike the traditional system, which takes a lot
of time and energy," he said.
Under pressure from drought, the 65-year-old farmer at
Kikavu Chini village, in Hai district in Tanzania's northern
Kilimanjaro region, has switched to crops that need less water,
including vegetables, maize, potatoes and beans. A drip
irrigation system, which uses far less water, supplies plenty to
grow those crops, he said.
Under a five-year-project supported by Catholic Relief
Services, a global development agency, farmers in Kikavu Chini
village are being trained to use drip Irrigation and other
water management techniques as a coping strategy for drought.
Chuwa is among 25 farmers who have now adopted the
technology, which delivers only as much water as is needed,
cutting water use by about 75 percent and reducing losses to
evaporation.
Ilan Bar, a retired agronomist and U.S. volunteer who works
on the project, said most farmers who have adopted drip
irrigation find it more effective and economical.
Nguluma Mbaga, a Kikavu Chini agricultural field officer,
said the technology has come at the right time as farmers try to
find ways to cope with worsening drought and other effects of
climate change.
"I believe farmers will be in a better position to cope with
the changing weather patterns. This village is located in a dry
area that does not get adequate rains so farmers must try to use
water wisely," he said.
Ufoo Adonikamu, the Catholic Relief Services programme
coordinator, said the agency, which is supported by the United
States Agency for International Development(USAID), is working
with other institutions and government agencies to try to roll
out drip irrigation kits to farmers in other parts of the
country.
Tanzania is currently implementing 39 irrigation schemes on
a total of 16,710 hectares, using drip irrigation technology at
a cost of Tsh. 677.5 billion (around $400 million), according to
the ministry of Agriculture Food Security and Cooperatives.
Local analysts say the country has huge potential for
irrigation, since today its agriculture is almost entirely rain
fed. But putting in place sustainable irrigation requires heavy
investment, they said.
"You have to take into account a whole load of geographic,
agronomic, and economic factors to make irrigation projects
sustainable," said Makarius Mdemu, a lecturer in natural
resources management at Ardhi University, Dar es Salaam.
Tanzania's parliament last year passed a national irrigation
law aimed at protecting the country's farmers from the vagaries
of extreme weather and climate change, and to help farmers use
irrigation to improve food security and reduce poverty.
The new law, which allows farmers to expand their operations
onto government-controlled land if they use irrigation
sustainably, also paves way for the formation of an Irrigation
Development Fund to help irrigation schemes, many of whom are
mired in financial woes.
Agriculture is the backbone of Tanzania's economy. It
accounts for more than one quarter of gross domestic product
(GDP), provides 85 percent of exports and employs about 80
percent of the workforce.
The country has 29.4 million hectares of land that could be
irrigated, out of which only 589,245 hectares are currently
being irrigated, according to the Ministry of Agriculture, Food
Security and Cooperatives.
(Reporting by Kizito Makoye; editing by Laurie Goering)