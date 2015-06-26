DAR ES SALAAM, June 26 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) -
T anzania, home to Mt. Kilimanjaro and the Serengeti National
Park, has a tradition of protecting land for the sake of
ecological diversity and beauty.
Now the country has a new reason to add to its protected
sites list: electricity.
Faced with drought that has cut hydropower production in the
face of growing power demand, the Tanzanian government is
planning to declare the water supplies of the Mtera and Kidatu
hydropower facilities in the south of the country protected
sites.
The controversial move would ban any economic activity -
including irrigation-fed farming - from taking place near
reservoirs or other listed water resources. It is an attempt to
ward off competition for water that officials say is affecting
power generation.
But farmers say the move would devastate farming, herding,
fishing and other ways of making a living in the area.
"I have been farming in this area all my life," said Eliudi
Samizi from Kisimani village in Dodoma, one of an estimated
8,000 rice farmers who face losing their water access or
potentially being evicted from the banks of the Great Ruaha
River.
"If someone asks me to stop fishing or farming, what else
can I do to feed my family?" he asked.
Hydropower, which contributes about 57 percent of the
electricity running through Tanzania's grid, has repeatedly
suffered from water shortages due to recurring drought.
But an increase in human activities such as irrigated
farming, fishing and livestock raising are exacerbating the
problem, according to the state-run power company TANESCO.
The government's move to restrict water access comes soon
after TANESCO requested a mandate to evict local communities
who, according to the company, overuse the water sources near
its hydropower plants, leaving the plants with too little water
to run their turbines.
Mbogo Futakamba, permanent secretary of the Ministry of
Water, said the Mtera and Kidatu hydropower facilities are among
153 sites in Tanzania that have been earmarked for protection in
line with the country's water policy, which calls for the
preservation of endangered water sources.
"We have identified various water sources that are in a
danger of being destroyed," he told Thomson Reuters Foundation
by telephone from Dodoma. "It is just a matter of procedure
before the government officially announces those protected
sites."
WATER BANS BECOME PERMANENT?
According to farmers, the government already frequently puts
temporary bans on irrigation in villages of the country's
Morogoro and Iringa regions, which are major food producers, to
help create sufficient water flow to run the hydropower plants.
The latest proposal would make those bans permanent.
But farmers and herders claim they are being unfairly
targeted. The real culprit, they say, is climate change.
"I don't think telling farmers to stop irrigation will be a
lasting solution because there's simply not enough rain to fill
up the dams," said Damas John, a pastoralist in Kidatu village
in Morogoro.
Some analysts agree, saying that unless the government comes
up with strategies to adapt to the changing weather patterns,
such as improving rainwater harvesting or building small dams to
store excess water, power generation will continue to suffer.
"Micro-dams could help conserve water to support the main
dam in months of extreme rainfall variability," said Ladislaus
Chang'a, director of research and applied meteorology at the
Tanzania Meteorological Agency. "The stored water could then be
used to recharge the reservoir and prevent its level from
dropping to a critical point."
POWER - OR FOOD?
The Mtera reservoir, a large manmade lake nestled on the
Great Ruaha River at the border of the Dodoma and Iringa
regions, acts as storage for the downstream Kidatu hydropower
station. Its dam also regulates the inflow to the Mtera
hydropower station.
Depending on the water level, the Mtera reservoir's surface
area can be anywhere between 150 and 600 square kilometers (58
to 230 square miles).
According to Justus Mtolera, manager of the Kidatu
hydropower plant, major drops in the reservoir's water level are
often due to increased water use upstream by farmers, fisheries
and animals.
Such drops cause problems for the downstream hydropower
plants, he said.
While he agrees that it is important for the government to
support irrigated agriculture, Mtolera feels hydropower must be
prioritised as an engine for economic development.
"The government should intervene to avoid unnecessary load
shedding that affects economic activities," he said.
But some experts say Tanzania's push for hydropower comes at
the expense of its people.
Land rights expert Yefred Mnyenzi said the government has
often failed to find the right balance between protecting
citizens' rights and furthering commercial interests.
"The future of smallholder farmers is uncertain as their
rights to access and use land and water resources are always
trampled on by powerful investors," Mnyenzi charged. "It is high
time for policymakers to pay attention to the voice of poor
farmers who need land and water resources for their
subsistence."
