DAR ES SALAAM, March 15 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) -
S houting above the din of a concrete mixer, 25-year-old civil
engineer Angela James says she is unfazed about being
the only woman technician working at a busy construction site
in the Tanzanian capital.
"I am a trained civil engineer, so you should expect to see
me working in the field," she said. "It doesn't matter who I'm
working with, as long as my job is done perfectly."
The graduate engineer from the University of Dar es Salaam
has over the past two years been gaining practical experience as
she works towards her final professional qualification.
"Some people don't believe that a woman can work in this
field, but I have proved them wrong," she said.
Dressed in a shiny yellow safety jacket and a hard hat,
James mingles with the casual labourers while giving
instructions on the construction of the wedge-shaped,
five-storey building that will house offices and apartments in
the Dar es Salaam suburb.
"I have to ensure that all the technical standards are met.
There's no margin of error," she told the Thomson Reuters
Foundation.
James is one of almost 300 female trainees participating in
the women-only Structured Engineers Apprenticeship Programme
(SEAP) which aims to equip them with knowledge and experience to
become professional engineers in a male dominated field.
Although the first female engineers in Tanzania graduated in
1976, official statistics show that by 2009 only four percent of
all registered engineers in the east African country were women.
But under the SEAP programme, implemented by the Engineering
Registration Board, Tanzania's professional body, with funding
from the Norwegian government, the number of female engineers in
Tanzania has more than doubled since 2010, said ERB officials.
INSPIRATION
Few girls complete secondary education in Tanzania due to
widespread poverty and the perception among parents that girls
should carry out domestic duties.
If they are in school, girls have received little
encouragement to pursue mathematics and science subjects, often
considered the domain of male students.
According to Zuhura Said of Temesa - the government agency
dealing with electrical, engineering and mechanical services -
more women engineers would inspire young girls to study
mathematics and sciences and take up the profession themselves.
"Female trainees will become mentors for young engineers and
some of them will take leadership positions," she said.
Over five years, the Norwegian government has provided 13.9
million Norwegian crowns ($1.65 million) in funds to support
trainee female engineers, mostly in the form of a monthly living
allowance and training for mentors.
"This programme ... aims to bring gender balance in
professional training and to empower women engineers to manage
their responsibilities," said Monica Blaalid, a consultant at
the Norwegian Embassy in Dar es Salaam.
Benedict Mukama, ERB's Assistant Registrar, said the
programme had enrolled 291 women, of whom 143 have already been
registered as professional engineers.
The trainees who have received Norwegian funding had a
completion rate of 86 percent, compared to 20 percent for the
candidates who had to pay their own way, ERB data shows.
"The Norwegian funding has brought a new spirit - the number
of female applicants has increased and more people see the
importance of registering," Mukama said by email.
According to ERB, many of the female engineers have secured
jobs in the field even before they finished their training
stints, and some have started their own businesses.
"I have several job offers waiting, but I haven't made the
decision yet on which company I will be taking," James said.
(Editing by Ros Russell; Please credit the Thomson Reuters
Foundation, the charitable arm of Thomson Reuters, that covers
humanitarian news, women's rights, trafficking, corruption and
climate change. Visit www.trust.org)