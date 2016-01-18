By Kizito Makoye
DAR ES SALAAM
DAR ES SALAAM Jan 18 Mshindi Mayenga, a
hairdresser in the Tanzanian capital, had a vision to expand her
business. She wanted to transform her small salon from a
dilapidated rented room into a larger 'main street' enterprise,
but every time she applied for a bank loan her request was
turned down.
She did not own her home, or any land, and had no assets to
serve as collateral for the loan.
"I was asked to present valuable assets to support my
application but I did not have any," she said.
After a long struggle, the 31-year-old entrepreneur from a
bustling Dar es Salaam suburb managed to secure a piece of land
on loan, which in turn helped her to access the finance she
needed.
Mayenga is among thousands of low-income women entrepreneurs
in Tanzania who have acquired registered land on loan, which
they can use as security to seek finance to grow their
businesses.
As part of its broader policy to empower women, Tanzania
Women's Bank (TWB) has started lending registered plots of land
to female entrepreneurs as a way to lift them from poverty.
"I am very happy to buy a plot of land through this
arrangement, my loan was approved within days," Mayenga told the
Thomson Reuters Foundation.
"I have already started building my house in Kigamboni where
my new plot is located, and I hope to use my land title to
borrow Tanzanian shillings 10 million ($5,000) to expand my
businesses."
Despite shouldering the burden of family responsibilities
and making up half of the agricultural workforce, women in
Tanzania face discrimination when it comes to property rights,
campaigners said.
Although Tanzanian law grants women the same rights as men
to access, own and control land, and allows them to participate
in decision-making on land matters, only 20 percent of women own
land in their own names, according to USAID.
PROSPECTS FOR WOMEN
Women's land rights are set out in the Land Act and the
Village Land Act of 1999, which state: "The right of every
woman to acquire, hold, use and deal with land, to the same
extent and subject to the same restrictions be treated as a
right of any man."
But Tanzania's customary norms make it difficult for women
to own land in their own right. Instead many access it through
their spouses or male relatives, meaning they often end up
losing it if the men die.
Laws are poorly implemented, denying many women their land
rights, campaigners say. A knock-on effect of this is that women
have problems accessing credit to enable them to expand
small-scale enterprises.
Women's businesses tend to be smaller, have fewer employees
and poorer growth prospects than those owned by men.
TWB, in conjunction with Ardhi Plan - a real estate company
- is hoping to improve prospects for women entrepreneurs by
lending low-cost land.
"We have realised that most women fail to get bank loans
because they don't have immovable assets as collateral,"
Margaret Chacha, TWB Managing Director, told the Thomson Reuters
Foundation.
Since the project started a year ago, more than a thousand
women entrepreneurs in Dar es Salaam have secured land loans,
the bank said.
"We urge women entrepreneurs to seize this opportunity to
acquire the plots and get their title deeds which they can use
to get capital loans," Chacha said.
Borrowers are required to deposit at least 30 percent of the
plot's value and pay the rest in instalments until they have
paid off the loan and own the land outright.
Campaigners have praised the initiative as a model for
empowering women entrepreneurs, not just in Tanzania but across
East Africa.
In Uganda, a similar project was launched by the Development
Finance Company of Uganda in 2007 to help women obtain loans to
purchase property to use as collateral.
"I think it is a positive step given that land is an asset
whose value appreciates every single day," said Jane Magigita,
the Executive Director of Equality for Growth, an NGO that
supports women in the informal sector.
Land registration is a cumbersome process in Tanzania,
riddled by corruption and mismanagement, which is why most
people lack formal rights to their land, according to
Transparency International's 2013 Global Corruption Barometer.
In Dar es Salaam, almost 70 percent of the city's 5 million
inhabitants live in informal settlements.
But Marina Agostino, who bought a 600 square metre piece of
land under the new scheme, said she found it easy to access land
through the TWB.
"It is hard to get land through official government channels
because of bureaucracy and corruption," Agostino said.
"I haven't started construction yet but I intend to build a
modest house to rent it out so that I earn more income to invest
in my food catering business."
