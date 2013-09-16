DAR ES SALAM, Sept 16 Fifteen people, including
suspected Islamist militants and individuals linked to an acid
attack on a clergyman, have been arrested in Tanzania's
semi-autonomous Zanzibar islands, a senior police officer said.
The Indian Ocean islands are growing headache for the
Tanzanian government as they struggle with religious tensions
and deep social and economic divides.
Friday's acid attack on a Roman Catholic priest came a month
after two men threw a corrosive liquid over two British
teenagers in Zanzibar, an attack that hit Tanzania's image as a
tourist-friendly destination.
"Fifteen people have been arrested in police raids on
criminal networks," Zanzibar's police commissioner, Mussa Ali
Mussa, told Reuters. "Among them are suspected members of al
Shabaab, suspects behind the recent acid attack on a Roman
Catholic priest and unlicensed acid distributors."
All those arrested on Sunday were Tanzanian nationals, Mussa
added.
Al Shabaab is an al Qaeda-allied group that has been
fighting the Western-backed government in Somalia, around 500 km
(310 miles) north along Africa's coast from Zanzibar.
Mussa did not say what the suspected militants were doing on
the archipelago, though he said they were not linked to the acid
attacks.
As in neighbouring Kenya, many Muslims living along
Tanzania's coast feel marginalised by the secular government and
both countries have been fertile recruitment grounds for the
Islamist groups.
Mussa said prosecutors were close to laying charges against
two other men detained in connection with the attack on Britons
Katie Gee and Kirstie Trup. The young women suffered facial,
chest and back injuries.
Tanzanian President Jakaya Kikwete has warned that religious
tensions threaten peace in the nation of 45 million people.
Two Christian leaders were killed in Zanzibar earlier this
year in separate attacks and there have been arson attacks on
churches.
A separatist group in Zanzibar, Uamsho (Awakening), has been
blamed by some but authorities have not linked the group to the
violence.
Uamsho wants the archipelago to end its 1964 union with
mainland Tanzania, which is ruled as a secular state, and wants
to introduce Islamic Sharia law in Zanzibar.
(Reporting by Fumbuka Ng'wanakilala; Editing by Richard Lough)