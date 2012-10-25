* Zanzibar barred from developing own oil sector under Union
* Hunt for oil a big bone of contention on archipelago
* Dispute had hindered Shell
By Fumbuka Ng'wanakilala
ARUSHA, Tanzania, Oct 25 Tanzania and its
semi-autonomous islands of Zanzibar have agreed on the sharing
of any future hydrocarbon revenues, ending a standoff which
delayed exploration projects, a Zanzibar minister said on
Thursday.
The dispute prevented Royal Dutch Shell from
beginning exploration on four blocks off Zanzibar's coast or
selling interests in its exploration rights in the region, which
has become a hot spot for oil and gas exploration after big
finds.
"An agreement has been reached in principle between
Tanzanian President Jakaya Kikwete and Zanzibar President Ali
Mohammed Shein to allow Zanzibar to manage its own oil and gas
industry," Mohamed Aboud Mohamed, minister of state in Zanzibar
in-charge of union affairs told Reuters by phone.
He did not give any details on the revenue sharing terms.
The Tanzanian minister responsible for union matters was not
available to comment.
Zanzibar formed a union with mainland Tanzania in 1964,
relinquishing control of its potential offshore oil and gas
reserves to the union government. Zanzibar was not allowed to
develop a energy sector on its own since it was under the
jurisdiction of the union government.
However, after Shell won rights to the four blocks in 2002
Zanzibar said that revenue from any discovery should be for its
sole benefit.
There has been growing pressure in Zanzibar from politicians
and an Islamist separatist group for the energy sector to be
removed from union affairs to allow the islands to license
exploration companies.
"We expect the Tanzanian cabinet to give its nod to the
decision to allow Zanzibar to manage its own oil and gas
industry before the issue is taken to the Tanzanian parliament
for final approval," Mohamed said.
"In the meantime, Zanzibar has been allowed to start working
on its own oil and gas policy and legislation ... and (to)
establish the regulatory institutions to manage the sector while
we await for the formalities to be concluded."
Mainland Tanzania, which has made huge natural gas
discoveries offshore, aims to have a new gas policy in place
before the end of the year. Zanzibar says the mainland's
legislation will not apply to it under the terms of the new
deal.