By Melanie Lee
| SHANGHAI
SHANGHAI Aug 22 Tian Yuan Yuan is China's top
Internet model, a title she earned by promoting products from
skin-tight leggings to rabbit fur bags through online shopping
site Taobao Marketplace.
Tian is one of 35,000 models who pose for virtual
storefronts on Alibaba Group's Taobao, a
consumer-to-consumer website similar to eBay where people can
sell American board games, antique jade, and just about
everything else imaginable. (mm.taobao.com/)
With little to differentiate between more than 6 million
electronic storefronts, models like Tian have become the main
attraction. Taobao ranks the girls based on sales of the
products they pitch, as well as their popularity among vendors
and fans who can vote on the website. Sellers can then make an
online booking to hire a girl to pose with their product.
"A good model is important for sales," said 22-year-old
Tian. "Both your facial expression and body language should
match the style of clothing. For example, I will move and pose
gently with office dresses, while I act cool in American style
clothes."
The leggings she modelled sold some 14,000 units in a single
month. She also helped shift more than 6,000 rabbit fur bags.
The models can make as much as 10,000 yuan ($1,600) a day, a
far cry from the five-figure payouts top supermodels bank for a
photo shoot, but a healthy sum considering average per capita
full-year income for urban Chinese was just 21,810 yuan in 2011.
Alibaba is not alone in offering logistical support to small
online businesses. EBay Inc, for example, owns online
payment service PayPal that helps small vendors accept credit
card payments. But Alibaba's models-for-hire service is unusual
in that it does back-end jobs such as photography as well as
being a platform that supplies the models themselves.
A Taobao store owner can use the free platform to search for
models by price or look, or even by specific body part such as
hands or legs. Models classified as "Japanese" or "Korean" tend
to look younger while "European" and "American" models have more
Caucasian features.
"I used to rely on models provided by modelling agencies but
because each agency has only a limited number of models, it
couldn't meet my business needs," said Huang Shanlei, who sells
lingerie on Taobao Mall.
WORKING THE "OFFICE LADY" LOOK
Working with Taobao models was easier because most of them
were free agents with fewer restrictions on the types of
assignments they could accept or on how the photographs from a
shoot could be used, Huang said.
Model Li Qiqi poses for different stores back to back on
most days, sometimes in more than 200 outfits a day. With big
doll eyes, she describes her look as "Korean office lady".
"If you model on Taobao, you focus on the specialties of the
outfit and the features of the outfit. You make sure you don't
block it when posing," said 24-year-old Li, a Shanghai native.
Another appeal for vendors is that they can find plenty of
Asian models. Asian women are underrepresented among the world's
supermodels, in part because few have the height to compete in
an industry where 170 centimetres (67 inches) is considered
short.
Earlier this year an Alibaba Group executive mused on
Chinese microblogging site Weibo that the pretty models
advertising items for sale might also be hired to deliver the
goods in person to a buyer's home. An Alibaba spokeswoman said
there were no immediate plans for such a service, but the firm
might later revisit the idea.
Some traditional modelling agencies see Taobao's system as
the way forward.
"We are searching online from this year and in fact we
believe this trend will be the future," said David Lim, deputy
chief executive of model agency Elite Greater China.
"China is the most important consumer market for many brands
and definitely using Chinese models for their product promotion
is natural."
China's e-commerce industry is set to become the world's
largest by 2015, a ccording to Boston Consulting Group.
Alibaba does not disclose transaction figures for Taobao
Marketplace but its sister platform, Taobao Mall, which caters
to larger businesses, is expected to see more than 200 billion
yuan ($31.45 billion) worth of products traded this year, with
clothes making up around 30 percent.
($1 = 6.3594 Chinese yuan)
