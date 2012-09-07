SHANGHAI, Sept 7 China's largest e-commerce
website, Taobao Marketplace, has signed a pact with the Motion
Picture Association (MPA), an affiliate of the Motion Picture
Association of America, to curb the sale of counterfeit and
copyright-infringing products on the platform.
Foreign governments, including the United States, have for
years urged China to take a stronger stand against pervasive
violations of intellectual property rights on products ranging
from medicines to software to movies sold on the streets.
Under the agreement, Taobao Marketplace and the MPA will
cooperate to identify and remove listings for counterfeit goods
and those that infringe the copyrights of MPA member companies,
both parties said.
China's Alibaba Group owns Taobao and the deal was signed
just ahead of Alibaba's annual conference this weekend where
Michael Ellis, the Asia president of the Motion Picture
Association of America, is slated to speak.
The MPA acts on behalf of the members of the Motion Picture
Association of America, which include Paramount Pictures Corp,
Sony Pictures Entertainment Inc, Twentieth Century Fox Film
Corp, Universal City Studios LLC, Walt Disney Studios Motion
Pictures and Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.
China has the most number of Internet users in the world and
its e-commerce sector is booming. However, intellectual property
violations remain a headache for foreign companies as China
struggles to crack down on the numerous factories and shops
peddling the fake goods.
Late last year, Alibaba Group's Taobao unit was put on the
United States Trade Representative's notorious markets list for
offering a wide range of copyright-infringing products.
Early this year, China's Ministry of Commerce protested the
move and Alibaba petitioned the USTR to remove Taobao from the
list given the platform's efforts to work with intellectual
property rights holders to combat piracy. The
USTR has not released an update to its list.
China's Taobao Marketplace is the largest consumer-oriented
e-commerce platform with a more than a 70 percent market share,
according to analysts.