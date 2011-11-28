* Says to fund repurchase through free cash flow

* Shares down more than a third since NYSE debut

Nov 28 China-based children's entertainment company Taomee Holdings Ltd said it plans to buy back $10 million worth of its American Depository Shares (ADS) five months after their debut.

Taomee, which had cash and cash equivalents of about $120.9 million, as of Sept. 30, said it would fund the share repurchase plan by its free cash flow and existing working capital.

The company, which had disclosed major gaps in its internal financial controls, listed on the New York Stock Exchange after raising $64.8 million.

Founded in 2007, Taomee operates a social networking and entertainment website for children, sells books and magazines and licenses its franchise to beverage and apparel sellers.

ADS of the Shanghai-based company, which closed at $5.07 on Friday on the New York Stock Exchange, have lost more than a third of its initial public offering price. (Reporting by Soham Chatterjee in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)