BRUSSELS Dec 19 EU antitrust regulators
raided Brussels Airlines and TAP Portugal last week on suspicion
the carriers' code-sharing agreements may have breached EU
rules, the European Commission said on Monday.
The European Union executive opened an investigation into
the issue in February.
"The Commission has concerns that the agreements may go
further than the sale of seats on routes where the two companies
are expected to compete," it said in a statement.
It said the deals were already a departure from the more
common form of code-sharing in the industry, whereby an airline
sells seats on a partner's flights on routes where it does not
itself operate.
Brussels Airlines confirmed the inspection at its premises
last week. A spokesman said the carrier was fully cooperating
with the investigation.
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee and Phil Blenkinsop; editing by Rex
Merrifield)