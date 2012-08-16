LISBON Aug 16 Portuguese airline TAP, set to be
privatised, said first-half revenue rose 9 percent on passenger
numbers up 5 percent, as it posted a net loss of 112 million
euros ($138 million) because of seasonal trading, staff strikes
and higher fuel costs.
TAP, which has a fleet of 55 Airbus aircraft, said on
Thursday it expected a notable improvement in the second half.
First-half revenue was 1.08 billion euros as it carried 4.71
million passengers.
On Aug. 2, the government gave the go-ahead to the
long-planned privatisation of TAP, saying it favoured a buyer
who would maintain its status as the country's flag carrier. The
sale was slated to take place by the year-end.
The carrier has attracted interest from several
international operators, including British Airways owner
International Airlines Group, thanks to fast-growing
routes to Africa and South America. German carrier Lufthansa
has also said it may be interested in TAP.
($1 = 0.8089 euro)
(Reporting By Patricia Rua; Writing by Andrei Khalip; Editing
by Dan Lalor)