ROME, Sept 26 The intergovernmental agreement
for the building of the Trans-Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) gas
project that will link Italy, Greece and Albania will be signed
on Friday, an Italian government source said on Wednesday.
"The signature is imminent, it will be done in New York,"
the source said, adding representatives of the three countries
would be attending a United Nations meeting.
TAP is one of a number of competing projects to carry gas
from Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz II field to Europe which is keen to
reduce its dependence on existing suppliers including Russia.
TAP's shareholders are EGL of Switzerland (42.5 percent),
Norway's Statoil (42.5 percent) and E.ON Ruhrgas of
Germany (15 percent).
Italian utility Enel has shown an interest in the
project.
(Reporting By Alberto Sisto)