* TAP says updating documents
* TAP provides one of two possible routes for Azeri gas to
EU
MILAN Oct 15 The southern Italian region of
Puglia is reconsidering opposition to plans by the TAP pipeline
project to bring Azeri gas to Italy after the consortium sent
new documents to authorities in Rome, the Puglia environment
head told Reuters.
A vote against the project was taken because of the risk of
a serious accident in an area already heavily industrialised,
Puglia's environment chief Lorenzo Nicastro said on Monday.
"But it seems that TAP has sent new documents to the
government. When we get these, we will issue a new opinion in
light of what they contain," Nicastro said.
A spokesman for TAP, who asked not to be named, confirmed
TAP was "updating" documents submitted and looked forward to "a
decision based on a full set of documentation".
TAP, which will land in Italy on the Puglia coast, is one of
two projects short-listed to connect with a link across Turkey
carrying gas from Azerbaijan's giant Shah Deniz II field to the
European Union, which would reduce dependency on Russia.
Its shareholders are EGL of Switzerland (42.5 percent),
Norway's Statoil (42.5 percent) and E.ON Ruhrgas of
Germany (15 percent).
Italy's biggest utility Enel has said it might be
interested in taking part in TAP as the government seeks to
bring on board an Italian partner.
While the opinion expressed by the Puglia region on the TAP
project is not binding, the government has a duty to listen to
it.
Grassroots opposition, at times violent, has triggered
delays to many projects, such as the high-speed train link
between France and Italy.
Rome is trying to cut red tape and simplify the permitting
process for infrastructure projects, especially in the energy
sector as it seeks to turn Italy into a European gas hub.
Earlier this year, British gas producer BG Group
threatened to shelve plans to build a liquefied natural gas
(LNG) plant in Puglia after failing for 11 years to obtain all
the necessary permits.