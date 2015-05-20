MILAN May 20 Italy signed a decree on Wednesday authorising the construction of the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) that will carry gas from Azerbaijan to Europe, the Industry Ministry said.

Work on the pipeline will start before May 16 next year and it will be completed and ready for use before the end of 2020, the ministry said in a statement. The decree is the final step in a complex permitting process.

Rome has said the TAP pipeline is strategic infrastructure for Italy which is seeking to diversify its energy sources.

