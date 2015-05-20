BRIEF-Consolidated Operations announces non-renounceable rights offer
* Announces pro rata 1 for 4 non‐ renounceable rights offer of new fully paid ordinary shares in co, at $0.12 per new share
MILAN May 20 Italy signed a decree on Wednesday authorising the construction of the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) that will carry gas from Azerbaijan to Europe, the Industry Ministry said.
Work on the pipeline will start before May 16 next year and it will be completed and ready for use before the end of 2020, the ministry said in a statement. The decree is the final step in a complex permitting process.
Rome has said the TAP pipeline is strategic infrastructure for Italy which is seeking to diversify its energy sources.
BRASILIA, May 9 Brazil's government has no clear timeline for winning approval in Congress for pension reform, the cornerstone of its plan to control a gaping budget deficit, as it strives to secure the necessary votes, officials said on Tuesday.