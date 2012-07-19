BRUSSELS/ROME, July 19 Italy's biggest power
utility, Enel, is interested in taking a stake of
between 10 and 20 percent in the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP)
gas pipeline project, an industry source close to TAP said on
Thursday.
"Enel has shown an interest in buying a 10-20 percent share
of TAP. An expression of interest from Enel could come out in
autumn when an interministerial agreement between Italy, Greece
and Albania is supposed to be signed on TAP," the source said.
An Enel spokeswoman confirmed the group's interest in
joining the project but declined to comment on the size of a
stake.
Separately, Italy's Industry Minister Corrado Passera said
in Rome the government was committed to make the project
interesting to all parties involved and bring more gas into
Italy.
(Reporting by Francesco Guarascio and Alberto Sisto)