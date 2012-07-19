(Adds details, background)
BRUSSELS/ROME, July 19 Italy's biggest power
utility, Enel, is interested in taking a 10-20 percent
stake in the Trans-Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) pipeline project that
aims to pump Azeri gas to Europe, an industry source close to
TAP said on Thursday.
TAP is one of a number of competing projects to carry gas
from Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz II field to Europe which is keen to
reduce its dependence on existing suppliers including Russia.
"Enel has shown an interest in buying a 10-20 percent share
of TAP. An expression of interest from Enel could come out in
autumn when an interministerial agreement between Italy, Greece
and Albania is supposed to be signed on TAP," the source said.
Enel CEO Fulvio Conti said in May his group was interested
in taking part in TAP.
An Enel spokeswoman confirmed on Thursday the group's
interest in joining the project but declined to comment on the
size of a stake.
TAP partners include Norway's Statoil, Swiss EGL
and Germany's E.ON Ruhrgas.
TAP plans to fund the pipeline with 30 percent equity and 70
percent debt financing with loans coming from private banks and
organisations such as the European Investment Bank (EIB) and the
European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), the
source said.
Separately, Italy's Industry Minister Corrado Passera said
in Rome the government was committed to make the project an
interesting alternative supply route and bring more gas into
Italy.
(Reporting by Francesco Guarascio and Alberto Sisto; Editing by
Jon Loades-Carter)