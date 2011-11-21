(Fixes Mitsubishi UFJ's stock symbol in second graf)

DUBAI Nov 21 Abu Dhabi National Energy Co (TAQA) has launched a tender offer for its $1.5 billion bond maturing 2012 and mandated four banks for a new bond issue to partly refinance the existing debt maturity.

TAQA, which is 75 percent owned by the government of Abu Dhabi, has picked Bank of America, RBS, Standard Chartered and Mitsubishi UFJ to arrange investor meetings in Asia, London and the U. S. after which the company may issue a bond under its global medium term notes programme, "subject to market conditions."

Roadshows kick off in Hong Kong on Nov. 24 and conclude in Boston on Nov. 30, arranging banks said in an announcement, seen by Reuters. (Reporting by Rachna Uppal, Editing by Dinesh Nair)