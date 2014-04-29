DUBAI, April 29 Abu Dhabi National Energy Co is due to price a $750 million bond with a ten-year lifespan on Tuesday, arranging banks said, with interest from investors covering the size of the transaction more than three times.

Order books for the deal are close to $2.5 billion, a document from lead managers said. The transaction is structured as Reg S/144a, meaning it is open to investors in the United States.

Initial price guidance has been set at 135 basis points over midswaps, the document added.

TAQA, rated A3/A, said last week it was meeting investors ahead of a possible bond issue. The transaction is being arranged by Bank of America-Merrill Lynch, Mitsubishi UFJ Securities, Royal Bank of Scotland, Societe Generale and Standard Chartered. (Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan; Editing by David French)