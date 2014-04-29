(Adds pricing update)
DUBAI, April 29 Abu Dhabi National Energy Co
was due to price a $750 million bond with a 10-year
lifespan on Tuesday, arranging banks said, as high interest from
investors helped the company to lower the cost of borrowing the
cash.
The transaction was formally launched to price at 115 basis
points over midswaps, a document from the lead banks said, down
from the initial guidance of 135 bps over the same benchmark
released earlier in the day.
Order books for the deal were close to $2.5 billion, an
earlier update from lead managers had said. The transaction is
structured as Reg S/144a, meaning it is open to investors in the
United States.
Dubai-based shopping mall operator Majid Al Futtaim, which
is also completing a bond issue on Tuesday, saw a similarly
stark reduction in pricing due to high investor demand,
reflecting strong interest in Gulf-based issuers.
TAQA, rated A3/A, said last week it was meeting investors
ahead of a possible bond issue. The transaction is being
arranged by Bank of America-Merrill Lynch, Mitsubishi
UFJ Securities, Royal Bank of Scotland, Societe
Generale and Standard Chartered.
(Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan and David French; Editing by
Alison Williams)