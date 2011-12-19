ABU DHABI Dec 19 Abu Dhabi National
Energy Co (TAQA) said on Monday it has secured three
European energy firms as launch customers for its massive
Bergermeer gas storage facility in the Netherlands in deals
worth up to $1 billion.
Statoil ASA, Vattenfall Energy Trading Netherlands and a
third European energy company agreed with TAQA to lease a total
of more than 90 percent of the 1 billion cubic metres (bcm) of
annual storage capacity made available, TAQA said in a
statement.
It declined to name the third company but a source familiar
with the matter told Reuters that it is a northwest European
energy producer, one of Europe's largest.
"The vast market demand for our storage capacity is proof of
northwest Europe's need for the seasonal flexibility offered by
this project. Bergermeer is coming to market at the right time
and will be a game changer," Carl Sheldon, Chief Executive of
TAQA said in the statement.
The project has been facing delays after the highest
administrative court in the Netherlands decided to halt
construction because of environmental concerns, and has asked
for additional tests. The court is expected to decide on future
construction work in early 2012.
TAQA said this means construction of the storage facility
cannot be completed in 2014 as originally planned.
The storage project whose full capacity is 4.1 bcm, along
with the soon-to-be-completed liquefied natural gas terminal in
Rotterdam, is an important part of the Netherlands' plan to
become a European hub for natural gas.
The three launch customers secured both fixed price and
indexed price long-term contracts with durations between 4 and
10 years as of April 2015, the TAQA statement said.
The majority Abu Dhabi government-owned TAQA, with a 60
percent stake, is the operator of the Bergermeer Gas Storage
facility and also acts as the marketing agent for all storage
capacity.
EBN B.V., an independent company with the Dutch State as its
sole shareholder, holds a 40 percent stake in the project.
