AMSTERDAM, March 11 Abu Dhabi National Energy Company (TAQA) said on Monday it has signed a letter of intent with four major banks allowing companies to use gas stored in its giant Dutch storage project as collateral for financial transactions.

Bergermeer, located in a depleted gas field, will reach full capacity of 4.1 billion cubic metres (bcm) in 2015.

It would nearly double the Netherlands' gas storage capacity and give it more flexibility in meeting fluctuating demand in northwest Europe, for example in Belgium and northern parts of Germany and France.

"Gas injected in the summer would be used as collateral for financing or would be the subject of repo arrangements until the gas is withdrawn in winter, improving the working capital position of customers," TAQA said in a statement.

Two Dutch major banks, Rabobank and ABN Amro, as well as City and BNP Paribas, have signed a letter of intent with TAQA.

TAQA, which is 75 percent owned by the Abu Dhabi government, holds a 60 percent stake in the 800 million euro ($1 billion)Bergermeer project while Energie Beheer Nederland BV (ENB), a Dutch state-owned gas company, owns the remainder.

Statoil ASA, Vattenfall Energy Trading Netherlands and France's EDF agreed with TAQA to lease a total of more than 90 percent of the 1 bcm of annual storage capacity made available in the first open season.

Russia's Gazprom has agreed to provide 4 billion cubic metres of "cushion gas", which remains permanently in storage to maintain pressure, in return for 1.9 billion cubic metres of gas in storage.